Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Perozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Perozzi Jr.


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
John H. Perozzi Jr. Obituary
John H. Perozzi, Jr.

Audubon - Suddenly on February 28, 2019, of Audubon, NJ. Age 66 years.

Beloved husband of Denise Ciletti. Dear father of John H. III (Christina) and step sons, John (Amanda) Ciletti and Anthony Ciletti. Loving Poppy of John Michael, Tyler, John Anthony, Erin, Julianna and Anthony. Devoted brother of Linda Castellini, Geno Perozzi and Sandee Memmo. Uncle of Jenne Castellini, Cara Memmo and Michelle Memmo.

John was the owner/operator of Carpet King, Runnemede, NJ. His passions included the Philadelphia Eagles, boating, golfing and spoiling his grandkids.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday 11 AM to 2 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 2 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now