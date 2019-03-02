|
|
John H. Perozzi, Jr.
Audubon - Suddenly on February 28, 2019, of Audubon, NJ. Age 66 years.
Beloved husband of Denise Ciletti. Dear father of John H. III (Christina) and step sons, John (Amanda) Ciletti and Anthony Ciletti. Loving Poppy of John Michael, Tyler, John Anthony, Erin, Julianna and Anthony. Devoted brother of Linda Castellini, Geno Perozzi and Sandee Memmo. Uncle of Jenne Castellini, Cara Memmo and Michelle Memmo.
John was the owner/operator of Carpet King, Runnemede, NJ. His passions included the Philadelphia Eagles, boating, golfing and spoiling his grandkids.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday 11 AM to 2 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 2 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 2, 2019