John H. Pierantozzi
Audubon - passed away on July 9th, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 86.
John was born on December 6, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Gabriel and Anna Pierantozzi (nee Cocci). He married Theresa (nee DiAngelo) in 1963. John is survived by his wife Theresa, son Gabriel Pierantozzi and his wife Nicole, and his two grandsons Nicholas and David Pierantozzi.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:30 - 11 AM at Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave, Oaklyn, NJ, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to , 1 Union St Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019