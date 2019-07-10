Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave
Oaklyn, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave
Oaklyn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pierantozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Pierantozzi


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Pierantozzi Obituary
John H. Pierantozzi

Audubon - passed away on July 9th, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 86.

John was born on December 6, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Gabriel and Anna Pierantozzi (nee Cocci). He married Theresa (nee DiAngelo) in 1963. John is survived by his wife Theresa, son Gabriel Pierantozzi and his wife Nicole, and his two grandsons Nicholas and David Pierantozzi.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:30 - 11 AM at Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave, Oaklyn, NJ, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to , 1 Union St Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.

Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.