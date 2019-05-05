|
John H. Tinker, MD
- - John H. Tinker, MD, 76, passed away on April 19, 2019. John was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA before attending Penn State University (Class of 1964) and then Hahnemann Medical School (Class of 1969). John and his wife, Nancy, lived in Cherry Hill, NJ where he practiced medicine for over 30 years. John served his Country in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Physician on a Destroyer Squadron in Norfolk, VA, and at the Submarine Base in Groton, CT. John was a member of Delta Chi at Penn State and the Union League of Philadelphia, PA.
He was the son of the late Milton B. and Jeanette (nee Gundy) Tinker.
SURVIVORS: His loving wife: Nancy H. Tinker (nee Herr); his children: John P. Tinker (Carol) and Tamer E. McCallum (Anthony); siblings: Robert M. Tinker (Catherine) and Jane Wilson (William); and grandchild: Mackenzie E. McCallum.
VISITATION: Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 10:00-11:15 am, at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:30 am, at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home.
BURIAL: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please visit The , , to make a contribution to help end this devastating disease.
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019