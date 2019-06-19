|
John H. Wayne
Austin, TX - John H. Wayne, a resident of Austin, TX for the past 15 years, formerly of Voorhees, NJ, entered into eternal rest at age 91 on Saturday June 15, 2019. John was the loving husband of Arlene Wayne with whom he recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Born in Camden, NJ, John was a son of the late Adolph and Anna Struczewski. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sons John Wayne, Jr., Mark, and Matt and his daughter Sunshine Lewis. He was devoted to his sisters, Irene Remchuk and Adeline Piontkowski and was preceded in death by his sister Rita Turley who passed away last year. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his 6 grandchildren, Danny, Luke, Josh, Ilana, Avery and Anna as well as his two great grandchildren, Chase and Colin. John, also known as "Hank", worked at Lavino Shipping Company his entire career beginning as a stevedore and rising to the level of an executive with the company. He won the 1949 AAU Mr. New Jersey bodybuilding title. He also competed in the 1946 Most Muscular Contest, 1950 AAU Mr. Middle Atlantic, 1951 AAU Mr. Eastern America, and the 1959 AAU Mr. America. He was a prolific weightlifter who competed and won many competitions with his team at the Camden YMCA, a diving champion and track and field star who competed in the Penn Relays. John served his country in the U.S. Army as private first class in World War II. He enjoyed participating in every sport you could imagine including windsurfing, sailing and scuba diving. He loved sharing a joke, watching and discussing every movie ever created, listening to and singing Frank Sinatra songs with his wife, and traveling with his family and friends looking for his next adventure. His playfulness, spirit of adventure, fearlessness, curiosity for life and living it with passion will live forever with all who knew him. There will be a viewing from 11:30am to 12:30pm Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Service 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment and military ceremony to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 240 Lower Landing Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. John and his family, in lieu of flowers, would like any memorials or honorariums to be made in the form of a donation to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online www.michaeljfox.org/donate in honor of John H. Wayne. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019