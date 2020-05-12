Services
Burial
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:45 PM
Colestown Cemetery
Cherry Hill,, NJ
Resources
John H. West Obituary
Cherry Hill - John H. West, age 90, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away in the comfort of his own home while surrounded by loving family on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Mr. West was born and raised in Camden, NJ, and had resided in Fairview, NJ, before moving to Cherry Hill 58 years ago. He served his country honorably in the US Airforce and then went on to graduate from LaSalle University. John retired after 30 years with RCA in Moorestown, NJ. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. John enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, and taking walks with family and friends around Memorial Field in Moorestown, NJ. His smile, witty humor, and love will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.

John was predeceased by his beloved spouse, the love of his life for 61 years, Doris Marie West; sister, Marie Woodward; brother, Teddy West; son-in-law, John Paul Pfannenstein. He is survived by his daughters, Janan Pfannenstein, Stacey Blessing (Jeffrey), Tonia Williams (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Lieren North (Pfannenstein), Nolan Williams, Madison Williams, Bailey Blessing, and Austin Blessing; and six nieces and nephews.

John will be laid to rest with his wife at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, on Thursday, May 14, at 1:45 PM. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America.

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020
