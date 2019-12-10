|
John Imfeld
Franklinville - John G. Imfeld, 76, of Franklinville, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
John owned and operated Farmer John at the Berlin Farmers Market for over 31 years. He famously served the community with a variety of spices, herbs and honey.
Loving son of the late Walter and late Evelyn Imfeld. Beloved companion of Cathy M. Larney for 31 Years. Dear brother of the late Ronald Imfeld.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, December 14th from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME,420 South Main St., Williamstown. Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM. Cremation private.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019