John J. Bender, Jr.
Cherry Hil - John passed away suddenly on August 22, 2020, at the age of 94. He was the son of the late Victoria and John Bender, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jeanne A. (nee Sheets) and their children Bonnie Skidmore (Rick), Linda Bender-Lazos, and Rick Bender (Donna). Proud "Poppy" to grandchildren Krystal, Courtney, Kylee, Pierce, John Joseph, and Ryan. Brother of the late Julia, Victor, Edward, and Albert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John graduated from Camden County Technical School, where he was later recognized as the 1982 Alumni of the Year. He was a US Army Veteran serving in WWII. He was a truck maintenance supervisor for several major trucking companies and past President and Secretary of Fleet Maintenance Association of Philadelphia, PA. After retirement, he enjoyed teaching at Pennco Tech. John was also a longtime member of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church, an avid golfer, and a devoted family man who loved attending his grandchildren's activities. His family was his pride and joy. Relatives and friends are invited to John's viewing on Thursday morning, August 27th from 10 - 11 AM at Jackson Funeral Home, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral service will be private. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's memory may be made to Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ 08033 and/or Disabled American Veteran's Chapter 4, 129 Veterans Lane, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
