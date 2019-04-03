Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1739 Ferry Ave
Camden, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1739 Ferry Ave
Camden, NJ
Marlton - Cantwell, John J., known to most as "Jack", on March 31, 2019. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 86. Devoted father of Thomas Cantwell, Mary Beth Aspinall (Michael), Suzanne Sayer (John), Kathleen Solari (Louis) and Megan Johnson (Thomas). Loving grandfather of Patrick, Rich, Sean, Louis, Devan, John, Katie, Emily, Taylor, Morgan, Erin and Chad. Adoring great grandfather of Reese, Grace, Millie, Ruby, Riley, Declyn, Elora, Camdon and Erabella. He is also survived by Mary Jane Cantwell, mother of his five children. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 10am-11:45 AM on Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1739 Ferry Ave, Camden, NJ 08104. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart School, 1739 Ferry Ave, Camden, NJ 08104.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019
