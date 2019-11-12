Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd.
Washington Twp., NJ
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
Washington Twp., NJ
Williamstown - On November 11, 2019, formerly of Washington Twp. Age 99. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Porch). Dear brother of Marie Desiderio. Loved by nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 9:00-10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment, Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Veteran's Advisory Council "Veterans Helping Veterans" P.O. Box 337 Woodbury, NJ 08096.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
