|
|
John J. Gentile, Sr.
Blackwood - John J. Gentile, Sr., on March 9, 2020, of Blackwood, NJ; formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 87. Beloved husband of Rose Marie (nee Sorgentoni). Devoted father of Denise Gentile, Anthony Gentile, and the late John J. Gentile, Jr. Dear father-in-law of Debbi Gentile. Loving grandfather of John J. Gentile, III, Stephanie Gentile, and the late Anthony Gentile, Jr. John was employed by the Teamsters Local 107 for 46 years. He proudly served with the US Army. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of American, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or by visiting https://myasthenia.org/. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020