John J. Girgenti
Wynnewood, PA - age 86 years, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita Cedrone. Devoted father of John J. Girgenti and stepfather of Danielle Cedrone and her husband Robert McCormick. Loving grandfather of Giuliana, Noah and Gia. Dear brother of Patricia Lang, Grace Rocchio and her husband Michael and the late Joseph.
Prior to retirement, John was owner of Hickory House Restaurant in Philadelphia for 25 years and Best Liquors in Camden for many years. He was also a proud United States Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday from 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1 Union St, Suite 301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019