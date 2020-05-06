|
John J. Hainsworth
Marlton - John James Hainsworth, 85, of Evesham Twp, NJ, passed away on May 5, 2020 at CareOne Assisted Living in Evesham, NJ. John was born and grew up in Camden NJ and resided in Gloucester County most of his life before moving to CareOne Assisted Living Facility in Evesham, NJ in 2015. John was a proud United States Marine and went to work for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania after he was Honorably discharged from the Marines. John worked for Bell Telephone until his retirement John is survived by his beloved daughters, Karen Flynn and her husband Raymond, Patricia Eliason and her husband Thomas and Lori Watts and her husband Joseph. Dear brother of Bernice Maiale and her husband the late Nicholas. He is pre-deceased by his parents George and Grace (nee Mangino) Hainsworth, his sister Teresa Fisher and her husband Jack, brother Dave Hainsworth and his wife Marge. John is also survived by many grandchidren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, dear longtime friend Shirley Estelle and all his extended family at CareOne. Due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 services for John will be held at a later date Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery Williamstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Ascend Hospice 65 Jackson Dr. Suite 103 Cranford, NJ 07016 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences, visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020