Services
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
1989 Marlton Pike East
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
1989 Marlton Pike East
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Hammond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Hammond Obituary
John J. Hammond

Cherry Hill - On July 24, 2019, John J. Hammond, age 84, passed away peacefully at home. Born in Philadelphia, PA. John was a longtime resident of Cherry Hill.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Patricia L. (nee Demberger) and his brother, Earl Hammond. He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Kim L. (Paul) Bresnan; his son, Paul B. (Lisa) Hammond, DDS; his 5 grandchildren, Geoffrey (Brittany) Bresnan, Meghan (Patrick) Dolly, Aidan Hammond, Taylor Hammond and Shae Hammond along with his brother, Donald Hammond.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday morning, July 27th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1989 Marlton Pike East (Route 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 where His Requiem Mass will be held at 10:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Cherry Hill (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com)
Published in Courier-Post on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now