John J. Hammond
Cherry Hill - On July 24, 2019, John J. Hammond, age 84, passed away peacefully at home. Born in Philadelphia, PA. John was a longtime resident of Cherry Hill.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Patricia L. (nee Demberger) and his brother, Earl Hammond. He is lovingly survived by his daughter, Kim L. (Paul) Bresnan; his son, Paul B. (Lisa) Hammond, DDS; his 5 grandchildren, Geoffrey (Brittany) Bresnan, Meghan (Patrick) Dolly, Aidan Hammond, Taylor Hammond and Shae Hammond along with his brother, Donald Hammond.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday morning, July 27th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1989 Marlton Pike East (Route 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 where His Requiem Mass will be held at 10:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Cherry Hill (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com)
Published in Courier-Post on July 25, 2019