Services
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
For more information about
John Henderson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Henderson


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Henderson Obituary
John J. Henderson May 20, 2020 age 72. An Air Force veteran and former employee of the IRS, he was a member of the VFW Pine Hill Post # 286 and Blackwood Post # 7927. Loving brother of Marie Palumbizio (Joseph), Bernadette Whitman (Charles), Cecilia Blair (Norman) and Veronica Heckler (Philip). A private viewing and religious service will be held at the Burns funeral home 1428 E. Columbia Ave. Phila. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin N.J. burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -