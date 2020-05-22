|
John J. Henderson May 20, 2020 age 72. An Air Force veteran and former employee of the IRS, he was a member of the VFW Pine Hill Post # 286 and Blackwood Post # 7927. Loving brother of Marie Palumbizio (Joseph), Bernadette Whitman (Charles), Cecilia Blair (Norman) and Veronica Heckler (Philip). A private viewing and religious service will be held at the Burns funeral home 1428 E. Columbia Ave. Phila. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin N.J. burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020