|
|
John J. Howard, Sr.
Brooklawn - John J. Howard, Sr. on February 2, 2019 of Brooklawn. Age 58. Loving husband of Audrey M. (nee Morford). Son of Margaret Dobbins (nee Castrilli) of Pittsgrove and the late Donald Howard "Moon". Beloved father of Jeannine Capobianco (Daniel) of Lindenwold and John J. Howard, Jr. (Bao) of Colorado. Brother of James Howard (Lynne) of Bellmawr, Donald Howard of Pittsgrove and David Howard of Pittsgrove. Devoted grandfather of Rebecca, Daniel and John III. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
John worked for Bogey's Trucking & Paving, Inc. in Deptford. He was an avid Flyers and Eagles fan and enjoyed sitting on his deck listening to the Beatles.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10am to 12pm in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford, NJ 08096. Religious Service 12pm in The Chapel at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ., 3001 Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. For directions, to sign online guest book and to view John's Video Tribute visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 5, 2019