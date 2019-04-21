|
|
John J. Kilpatrick
Runnemede - John J. Kilpatrick, suddenly, on April 13, 2019, of Runnemede, formerly of Glendora. Age 56. Beloved son of the late John J. and Dolores (nee Mayer) Kilpatrick. Devoted brother of his twin Joseph Kilpatrick, Michael Kilpatrick, Sr. (Kathy), Maureen Wooten (Edward) and the late Kevin Kilpatrick. Loving uncle of Elizabeth, Brian, Kathryn, Michael, Jr. and Kellyann. Also survived by many cousins. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Tuesday morning, April 23rd at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John's memory to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019