Dr. John J LeBeau, MD
Mullica Hill - Dr. John J. LeBeau, MD of Mullica Hill passed away on May 14th, 2020 at the age of 88.
John was born in Philadelphia on March 17, 1932 and was the only child of the late Jacob and Abigail LeBeau. As a young man, he was a distinguished scholar with a career calling. He proudly earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Pennsylvania, followed by his Doctor of Medicine from Hahnemann University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at West Jersey Hospital in Camden.
He began practicing medicine in Blackwood, NJ and later moved his practice to Washington Township, NJ. He spent his entire career caring for families throughout the South Jersey area and quickly became known to most simply as "Doc." He was affiliated with the West Jersey Hospital system, served for several years as the School Physician for the Blackwood School system, and continued to make house calls for his patients - long after there was any expectation to do so. John was honored by the Medical Society of NJ with a Golden Merit Award for more than 50 years of distinguished service as a practicing physician.
John had a number of hobbies and passions outside of medicine. As a young man, he was fortunate to spend summers in Stone Harbor where he learned to enjoy all things related to "the shore." He was an avid vegetable gardener and an impeccable woodworking craftsman who collected antique tools. He dedicated countless hours to perfecting those crafts. On Sundays, he could always be found watching his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on television. John enjoyed traveling, particularly to his favorite destination, France. He had an insatiable passion for all things French - the wine, the food, the language, the land. He explored much of that country over his life but always wanted to see more.
John was a beloved doctor, husband, friend, stepfather, and grandfather who made a positive impact on each life he touched. He is survived in legacy by his loving wife of 22 years, Linda, who will love him endlessly and cared for him tirelessly during his last years. One of his dearest surprises in life was the joy he cherished as Pop-Pop to Chase, Garrett, Justin, Alyssa, and Gabriela and as Stepfather to Lisa (Shawn) and Laura (John). He was grateful for his close friends whom he treasured. In his own words, Doc "never had a bad day in his life." All those who had the pleasure of knowing and working with John will remember him fondly and cherish the memories of the times they shared.
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, services will not be held at this time. The family has designated The Food Bank of South Jersey for memorial contributions www.foodbanksj.org . Condolences may be shared at
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020