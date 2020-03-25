|
John J. Lindeborn, Jr.
Berlin - John J. Lindeborn, Jr. age 35 of Berlin, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday, March 23, 2020. John is survived by his son, Jayden Lindeborn, parents, Trish Lindeborn of Berlin, NJ and John J. Lindeborn (Tracey) of Clementon, NJ, his sister Kristin Lindeborn and his brother Michael Lindeborn. John is also survived by his Grandmother, Marge Monzo and his niece, Layla Paterna.
John was born in Stratford, NJ. He grew up in Deptford, NJ and later moved to Berlin, NJ. While living in Deptford, John was a member of the Union Fire Company Blackwood Terrace and also a member of the Gloucester County Technical Rescue Team. This is when he discovered the love for climbing and repelling. He eventually pursued a career as a tower climber installing and repairing cell towers.
John was a daredevil. He loved his toys. He would do wheelies with his 4-wheeler, ride hands free on his motorcycle and show off his Mustang every chance he got.
But the one thing that he loved more than anything else was his son Jayden.
Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020