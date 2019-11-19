Services
John Mason
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Main St. and Poplar Ave.
Maple Shade, NJ
John J. Mason Sr.


1932 - 2019
John J. Mason Sr. Obituary
John J. Mason, Sr.

Pennsauken - On November 11, 2019, age 87, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Laura (nee Perkins) and loving father of John J., Jr. and Michael Mason. He is also survived by his grand dog Brandy. Mr. Mason retired from Campbell Soup Co. and was a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was also a member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid reader. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and funeral on Saturday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM in Immanuel Baptist Church Main St. and Poplar Ave. Maple Shade, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
