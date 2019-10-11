|
John J. McKeown, Sr.
Stratford - On October 11, 2019 of longtime resident of Stratford, NJ. Age 73 years. Devoted husband of 47 years of Mary V. (née Schaeffer). Devoted father of Colleen McKeown, Michelle McKeown, Jeanna McKeown, J. McKeown (Susan) and Matthew McKeown. Proud grandfather of Dainna, Nicole, Danielle, Sarah, Matty, Luke, Zack, Darren, Kieran and Callie. He is also survived by his brother Ron (Terri) Mingin and long time friend Pat White. John was born in Camden and resided in Stratford for over 45 years. He spent over 30 years volunteering his time with various youth athletic leagues in the south jersey area.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Wednesday morning 10:00AM-11:00AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ 08084. Memorial Mass 11:00AM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Salvation Army 1865 Harrison Ave. Camden, NJ 08105 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. For lasting condolences use DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019