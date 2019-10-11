Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church
55 Warwick Rd.
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church
55 Warwick Rd.
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McKeown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. McKeown Sr.


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. McKeown Sr. Obituary
John J. McKeown, Sr.

Stratford - On October 11, 2019 of longtime resident of Stratford, NJ. Age 73 years. Devoted husband of 47 years of Mary V. (née Schaeffer). Devoted father of Colleen McKeown, Michelle McKeown, Jeanna McKeown, J. McKeown (Susan) and Matthew McKeown. Proud grandfather of Dainna, Nicole, Danielle, Sarah, Matty, Luke, Zack, Darren, Kieran and Callie. He is also survived by his brother Ron (Terri) Mingin and long time friend Pat White. John was born in Camden and resided in Stratford for over 45 years. He spent over 30 years volunteering his time with various youth athletic leagues in the south jersey area.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Wednesday morning 10:00AM-11:00AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ 08084. Memorial Mass 11:00AM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Salvation Army 1865 Harrison Ave. Camden, NJ 08105 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. For lasting condolences use DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now