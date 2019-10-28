Services
Runnemede - John J. Morgan, "Jack", on October 23, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Vera (nee Bausch). Devoted father of Bob Morgan, Bill Morgan (Kathy), and the late Jack Morgan and Patrice Larmour. Father-in-law of Tina Morgan and Ed Larmour. Loving pop-pop of Justine, Jack, Anthony, Charlsie, and Gillian. Great pop-pop of Tina Marie, Jack, and Sam. Preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Barnum and William Morgan. Also survived by nieces and nephews. John proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. There will be a visitation on Monday, November 4th from 9:30am to 11:00am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 11:00am at the funeral home. Inurnment Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Attention: Lindsay Fortese, 555 Croton Road, Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
