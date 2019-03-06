Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint John Neumann RC Church
560 Walton Ave
Mount Laurel, NJ
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Presner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Presner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Presner Obituary
John J. Presner

Mount Laurel - John Joseph Presner, age 95, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Home in Cherry Hill.

Mr. Presner was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Mount Laurel in 2004. John was a proud WWll Veteran serving as a Paratrooper in the 17Th Airborne Division. After the war, John worked as a plant manager for Soabar/Avery Dennison for 30 years.

In his leisure and post retirement, he enjoyed woodcarving and fishing at Penn Warner Club. Above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

John was predeceased by his spouse of 61 years, Irene M. Presner (nee Spinka). He is survived by his children, Barbara Oscilowski (Robert) and John K. Presner (Kathleen); grandchildren, Melissa Crowe (Richard), John C. Presner (Angela), Randy Presner; and five great-grandchildren John Ethan, Addison, Sophia, James and Noah.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 8th from 8:30 to 10:00 AM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM also on Friday, March 8th at Saint John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mount Laurel, NJ. Interment will take place 1:30 PM on Monday, March 11th at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to your favorite veteran's charity.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now