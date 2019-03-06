|
|
John J. Presner
Mount Laurel - John Joseph Presner, age 95, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Home in Cherry Hill.
Mr. Presner was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Mount Laurel in 2004. John was a proud WWll Veteran serving as a Paratrooper in the 17Th Airborne Division. After the war, John worked as a plant manager for Soabar/Avery Dennison for 30 years.
In his leisure and post retirement, he enjoyed woodcarving and fishing at Penn Warner Club. Above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
John was predeceased by his spouse of 61 years, Irene M. Presner (nee Spinka). He is survived by his children, Barbara Oscilowski (Robert) and John K. Presner (Kathleen); grandchildren, Melissa Crowe (Richard), John C. Presner (Angela), Randy Presner; and five great-grandchildren John Ethan, Addison, Sophia, James and Noah.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 8th from 8:30 to 10:00 AM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM also on Friday, March 8th at Saint John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mount Laurel, NJ. Interment will take place 1:30 PM on Monday, March 11th at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to your favorite veteran's charity.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019