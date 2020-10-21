John J. "Jack" Sheehan
Stratford - passed away on October 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born July 14, 1928 to James and Johanna (nee Delahunty), he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rose (nee Abbott). He was predeceased by his siblings Jim, Johanna (Pat) Dever, Joan (Buzzy) Coyle, Joe, Jane (George) Mooney, June (George) Ditizio, and Jerry. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Quirk, and his sister in laws, Jane and Marie Sheehan. He was a devoted father to his children: Jack (Marianne), Tom (Vicky), Dennis (Pat), Brian (Sila), Kevin (Linda), Tim (Kathy), Kelley (Bill) Hoff, Dan (Michelle), Colleen (late John) Croge, and Matt (Erin). He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was beloved by his family. Jack was a veteran of the Korean War serving as a corporal in the US Army's First Calvary Division. He was a steamfitter retired from the Philadelphia Electric Company. After retirement, he built furniture and wood crafts and was an avid gardener.
Jack's three main loves were his wife and family, his faith as a long-time parishioner of Saint Luke Church, and the Stratford Swim Club, where he was a past president and longtime board member. He was regularly in attendance at his children and grandchildren's swim meets and many sporting events at Sterling High School over a period that spanned more than 50 years. He was also a long-time basketball coach in the Tri County Swim Clubs Men's Summer League and played competitive basketball until the age of 79. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 10am-12pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford, NJ 08084. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral mass and burial following will be held privately for family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Sterling Foundation, c/o Jack Sheehan, Sterling High School, 501 S. Warwick Road, Somerdale, NJ 08083. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net