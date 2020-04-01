|
|
John J. Sheridan III
Voorhees - John J. Sheridan III, age 78, of Voorhees, NJ, and formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Born in Ridley Park, PA on December 29, 1941, he was the son of the late John Joseph and Carmen Mary (Cenatiempo) Sheridan, Jr. Raised in Smryna, DE, he graduated from Smyrna High School and Trine University. His career in homebuilding and real estate included roles at Bob Scarborough, Inc. and his own firm, John J. Sheridan, Inc. In 1977, he served as President of the Builders League of South Jersey and in 1986 as the President of the New Jersey Builders Association. He loved his work, never retired and continued to be an active Realtor with Fox & Roach of Cherry Hill.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Frank. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Jo Anne (Craig) Sheridan; sons, John Sheridan (Mary Beth) and Richard Sheridan (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jack, Craig, Kate, Liv and Chris; and sister, Rita Whittaker.
All services will be held privately at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 302-328-2213
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020