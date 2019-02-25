|
John James Masino, Sr.
- - John James Masino Sr. died peacefully in his sleep at home at the age of 92. John was the loving husband of the late Mildred (Pinto) Masino and predeceased by his son Nicholas. He is survived by his son, John J. Masino Jr. (Susan) of Marlton, NJ, his daughters, Geraldine Masino of Clementon NJ, Mary Ann Masino Schwartz (Melvin) of Atco, NJ, Karen T. Masino of Lindenwold, NJ, Claire Masino-Alesiani (Robert) of Lumberton, NJ, and Dr. Carole Masino Bellaver (Richard) of Berlin, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Aaron Masino (Flavia), Brian Vischer James (Sarah-Maria), John J Masino III (Lynn), Jessica Masino Drass (Charles), Jaimie Masino Doyle (Joseph), Robert L. Alesiani III (Kaitlin), Kristie Masino Monoky (Dan), Nicholas Masino (Dominique), Zachary Masino, Jeffrey Masino, Rebecca McCormick (Ian), Matthew Masino, Michael Alesiani (Jenna) and Katherine Carmella Bellaver, and great-grandchildren, Jake Monoky, CJ Drass, Kyle Monoky, Willow Vischer James, Brooke Monoky & Joseph Doyle Jr. John was predeceased by his sister, Isabel Tursi and survived by his brother, James (Jerry) of Wildwood Crest, NJ as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends with whom he always enjoyed company and conversation. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, John entered the United States Coast Guard at age 17 and served his country in World War II. He then married his childhood sweetheart, Mildred Pinto in 1948. John worked as an electrician at Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO) until he retired at the age of 55. John and Mildred moved to Cherry Hill, NJ in 1957 where John lived until his death. His passions were his family, food, cars, electronics, woodworking and being with his family at his second home by the beach in Wildwood Crest, NJ. Despite his challenges with Alzheimer's Disease, John lived on his own, was aware of his family and shared his sense of humor until his last day. Viewing Tuesday evening 7 to 9pm and Wednesday morning 9 to 10am in the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning 11am at Christ Our Light RC Church, Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/JohnMasinoSr. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 25, 2019