John Joseph Falcone
Mt. Ephraim - John Joseph Falcone, born February 20, 1948, entered into Heaven suddenly on June 14, 2020. John was the loving and devoted husband of Mary M. Falcone (nee McNamara) and is survived by cousins, friends and neighbors who cherished John's wit, humour and compassion. John was an electrician for 20 years at the Westinghouse Plant in Lester, Tinicum Township, PA. After leaving Westinghouse, John worked the Flower / Produce Department at Shop Rite. John had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and believed that she always looked after him and protected him. During his last hospital stay, John told Mary, "Don't worry, God will protect me."
John was a talented artist, decorator, cook and gardener. John loved his home and garden - it was his sanctuary of peace and contentment. He especially enjoyed decorating for Holidays, always adding his own special flair. John also enjoyed shopping, attending plays and concerts and so enjoyed his trips to the Borgata in Atlantic City. John will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary and everyone who knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday morning, 11:30 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com or call 856-547-1675 for guidelines regarding his services.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.