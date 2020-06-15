John Joseph Falcone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Falcone

Mt. Ephraim - John Joseph Falcone, born February 20, 1948, entered into Heaven suddenly on June 14, 2020. John was the loving and devoted husband of Mary M. Falcone (nee McNamara) and is survived by cousins, friends and neighbors who cherished John's wit, humour and compassion. John was an electrician for 20 years at the Westinghouse Plant in Lester, Tinicum Township, PA. After leaving Westinghouse, John worked the Flower / Produce Department at Shop Rite. John had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and believed that she always looked after him and protected him. During his last hospital stay, John told Mary, "Don't worry, God will protect me."

John was a talented artist, decorator, cook and gardener. John loved his home and garden - it was his sanctuary of peace and contentment. He especially enjoyed decorating for Holidays, always adding his own special flair. John also enjoyed shopping, attending plays and concerts and so enjoyed his trips to the Borgata in Atlantic City. John will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary and everyone who knew and loved him.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday morning, 11:30 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com or call 856-547-1675 for guidelines regarding his services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved