Dr. John Joseph Fleitz
Cherry Hill - Dr. John Joseph Fleitz, on June 2, 2019, of Cherry Hill; formerly of Gloucester City. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Claire C. (nee McNulty). Devoted father of Susan M. Russell, John T. Fleitz, and Joanne C. Fleitz. Loving grandfather of John J. Khouri, Catherine M. Fleitz, and John DiStefano. John enjoyed boating, especially fishing the Canyons. He was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School, Class of 1944 and LaSalle University, Class of 1948. He then continued his education at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 1952. He was a member of the International Osteopathic Board of Proctology and the International Academy of Proctology Fellows. John practiced medicine in Camden from 1953 to 2004. There will be a visitation from 11:30am to 12:30pm Thursday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 12:30pm. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019