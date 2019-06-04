Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
John Fleitz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fleitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. John Joseph Fleitz


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. John Joseph Fleitz Obituary
Dr. John Joseph Fleitz

Cherry Hill - Dr. John Joseph Fleitz, on June 2, 2019, of Cherry Hill; formerly of Gloucester City. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Claire C. (nee McNulty). Devoted father of Susan M. Russell, John T. Fleitz, and Joanne C. Fleitz. Loving grandfather of John J. Khouri, Catherine M. Fleitz, and John DiStefano. John enjoyed boating, especially fishing the Canyons. He was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School, Class of 1944 and LaSalle University, Class of 1948. He then continued his education at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 1952. He was a member of the International Osteopathic Board of Proctology and the International Academy of Proctology Fellows. John practiced medicine in Camden from 1953 to 2004. There will be a visitation from 11:30am to 12:30pm Thursday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 12:30pm. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now