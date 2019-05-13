|
John Joseph Novack, Jr.
West Deptford - John Joseph Novack, Jr., a resident of West Deptford, NJ, passed away at home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was 66.
Legacy -
John "Jack" will be remembered most by those who knew him as a die hard Philly sports fan, especially the Philadelphia Phillies. If he wasn't watching sports, you could find him spending time with his beloved family. Jack enjoyed bowling and casino trips with his family and friends, betting on the ponies and playing pinochle. Reminiscing about the good old days with his cousins and spending time with his family was one of his favorite things to do. Jack and his wife enjoyed slowing things down every once in a while by traveling and going on cruises. Family and friends say Jack was the life of the party; and his favorite song was "Brickhouse".
Family -
He is the beloved husband to Angela Novack (nee Gomez); devoted father to Keith Novack; cherished brother to Connie Novack (Andy Little) and Elizabeth Foley (Charles Foley) and many special nieces and nephews.
Farewell Tribute -
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Thursday, May 16th, after 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday, May 17, from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury, 34 Hunter Street. Funeral Services will take place at the Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St., Manuta on Friday, May 17 at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Silent Epidemic, 731 Willow Dr., Gibbstown, NJ 08027. www.thesilentepidemic.org
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2019