|
|
John K. Jehl
Vorhees - Suddenly on July 27, 2019, John K. Jehl, age 44, son of John P. Jehl and the late, Barbara A. Jehl (nee McDermott). Survived by his sister, Kathleen McShea; his nephew, Tyler Oppelaar and his nieces, Madeleine Oppelaar, Stephanie Franchetti, Nicole Franchetti, Aileen McShea and Theresa McShea. Funeral services will be private. The family requests donations be made to Music and Youth Initiative, 398 Columbus Avenue, PMB 307, Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 1, 2019