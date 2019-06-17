|
John K. "Jack" Moore
Oaklyn - On June 14, 2019, a lifelong resident of Oaklyn, NJ passed away.
Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou Moore (nee Gallagher). Loving father of Jennifer A. Mullin (Mark), Jeffrey Moore (Theresa) and Melissa A. Moore (Ryan). Cherished grandfather "Poppy" of Kyle, Courtney, Erin, Gillian, Jeffrey and Jessica.
Jack; was born July 23, 1942 in his family's home in Oaklyn. He resided in Oaklyn throughout his childhood and adult life where he raised his family. Jack was a lifelong member of St. Aloysius Church where he attended school and served as an altar boy in his childhood years. He made many contributions to the community. When his children were young he sponsored baseball teams, made donations to various activities/clubs in town and in later years was a member of the Zoning Board. Most recently, Jack served as Zoning Official.
Jack had a passion for NASCAR, the Eagles, Phillies, Flyer and Sixers. He rarely missed a game or race and attended many in person with family and friends. While his passion and loyalty for sports and the Borough of Oaklyn were strong nothing outweighed the passion, love and dedication he had to his family. Jack was incredibly proud of his children and even more so of his grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet Thursday morning from 8:30 to 11:30AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish at St. Aloysius Church 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 PM at the Church. Interment to be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations in Jack's name be made to The Borough of Oaklyn K-9 Unit, 500 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ 08107
Arrangements entrusted to the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, Oaklyn, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 17, 2019