John Kaiser
Somerdale - John M. Kaiser, AIA Emeritus, of Somerdale, NJ, passed away on June 14, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband for 59 years to Veronica [Ronnie] (née McCann). Loving father of Barbara Kaiser-Baston (Mike), Carol Heilig (Michael), Debbie Kaiser (Mike). Dear brother of Albert Kaiser and the late Joseph Kaiser. Cherished grandfather of Stanley, Andrew, Stephanie, Kristin, Kelsey, James, Emily and the late Nicholas. Great grandfather of 6.
John was a proud veteran of US Army Ready Reserves & National Guard from 1955-1963. Long time employee for the State of New Jersey as a Project Engineer and a member of The American Institute of Architects and the New Jersey Society of Architects.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday morning from 10:00AM-12:00PM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Memorial service at the funeral home 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 would be appreciated. Condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 17, 2019