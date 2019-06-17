Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kaiser


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Kaiser Obituary
John Kaiser

Somerdale - John M. Kaiser, AIA Emeritus, of Somerdale, NJ, passed away on June 14, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband for 59 years to Veronica [Ronnie] (née McCann). Loving father of Barbara Kaiser-Baston (Mike), Carol Heilig (Michael), Debbie Kaiser (Mike). Dear brother of Albert Kaiser and the late Joseph Kaiser. Cherished grandfather of Stanley, Andrew, Stephanie, Kristin, Kelsey, James, Emily and the late Nicholas. Great grandfather of 6.

John was a proud veteran of US Army Ready Reserves & National Guard from 1955-1963. Long time employee for the State of New Jersey as a Project Engineer and a member of The American Institute of Architects and the New Jersey Society of Architects.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday morning from 10:00AM-12:00PM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Memorial service at the funeral home 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 would be appreciated. Condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now