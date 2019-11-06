Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
More Obituaries for John Karlowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Karlowitz

John Karlowitz Obituary
John Karlowitz

John Karlowitz of Cherry Hill, NJ, died November 5, 2019, at age 72. Beloved husband of Wendy Karlowitz (nee Lewis). Loving father of Alexander (Narda) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Catherine Zimmermann of West Deptford, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Liam Karlowitz and the late Lucas Alexander Zimmermann. Dear brother of David Karlowitz (Susan) and the late George. Relatives and friends will gather Monday evening 7 to 9pm in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
