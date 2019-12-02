|
|
John (Jack) Kondras, Jr.
Barrington - John (Jack) Kondras, Jr., age 83, of Barrington, NJ passed away on November 29, 2019.
Survived by his wife Jeanne Kay (née Baker). Brother of Barbara Waldner. Loving and devoted father of Blake(Sharon) Grandfather of Blake John Kondras and Courtney Ann Sherly(Brady) Great-grandfather of Millie and Henry Sherly.
John proudly served in the United States Air Force. He served as committee member of Boy Scout and Explorer troop #96 in Barrington. The Diocesan awarded him the Bronze Pelican for his outstanding contribution to the spiritual development of catholic youth. He was an electrical contractor and owned and operated John's Electric.
Services and interment will be private.
Contributions can be made in John's memory to the Poor Sisters Of St.Clare 1271 Langhorne Newtown Road Langhore, PA 19047-1297 Https://poorclarepa.org
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019