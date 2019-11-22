|
John Kortonick, Jr.
Clayton - John Joseph Kortonick, Jr. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Age 76. Husband of 55 years to Jennie (nee Puglia) Kortonick. Father of Michael Kortonick of Utah and Kathryn Shropshire (husband Rob) of Newfield. Grandfather of Jessica, Johnny, Saylor, Ally, and granddogs "Baxter" and "Ozzy". Son of the late John J. and Lorraine (nee Kenny) Kortonick, Sr. Brother of Edward Kortonick (wife Susan) of Glassboro and Richard Kortonick of North Wildwood.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME, 208 Maple Street, Clayton, NJ 08312. Funeral service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. For those who so desire, contributions may be made in his memory to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Read more about John and sign the guest book or send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019