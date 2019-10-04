|
|
John Kushwara
W. Collingswood Heights - Beloved John Kushwara of West Collingswood Heights (Haddon Township), was welcomed to the other side on September 30, 2019 at the age of 64 where he was greeted by his Soul Mate, Denise/Nussy (nee Lambdon). He was the most devoted father to his only daughter, Jennifer Kushwara-Morrone (Steven). The proudest Pop-Pop to Sophia and Nina, who he enjoyed helping to raise. Dear brother of James & cousin of Mike Nimchuk. Also survived by many other family members. John was a member of the Democrat Club and worked until his retirement at Budd Company in Hunting Park, PA. There will be a viewing on Saturday, the 5th of October from 9am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Flowers of all kinds are welcome to be sent directly to the Funeral Home or the option of a small donation can be made in John's name to honor his wife at www.AlexsLemonade.org Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 4, 2019