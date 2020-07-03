John L. Stemper III
John L. Stemper III (Jack), 84, died June 28, 2020 from complications following surgery.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Stemper, and by his five children: Andrea Stemper (partner Les Gruen) of Colorado Springs, CO; Alicia Stemper (wife Lydia Lavelle) of Carrboro, NC; Audrey Delaney (husband Mike) of Ashburn, VA; John Stemper (wife Azra) of Zurich, Switzerland; and James Stemper (wife Amy) of Clemmons, NC, many grandchildren, and Mary Frances's children and grandchildren. His first wife, Gail Stemper predeceased him in death.
Jack was born in Philadelphia, grew up in Westmont, and he and Gail lived many years in Marlton, NJ. Jack's life was filled with hard work, community service, family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Bereavement Fund or to the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 10 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road in Winston-Salem. Interment will follow the mass at the Holy Family Columbarium. There will be a live stream of the event at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOmboVHWrkc
.