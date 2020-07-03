1/1
John L. Stemper Iii
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Stemper III

John L. Stemper III (Jack), 84, died June 28, 2020 from complications following surgery.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Stemper, and by his five children: Andrea Stemper (partner Les Gruen) of Colorado Springs, CO; Alicia Stemper (wife Lydia Lavelle) of Carrboro, NC; Audrey Delaney (husband Mike) of Ashburn, VA; John Stemper (wife Azra) of Zurich, Switzerland; and James Stemper (wife Amy) of Clemmons, NC, many grandchildren, and Mary Frances's children and grandchildren. His first wife, Gail Stemper predeceased him in death.

Jack was born in Philadelphia, grew up in Westmont, and he and Gail lived many years in Marlton, NJ. Jack's life was filled with hard work, community service, family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Bereavement Fund or to the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 10 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road in Winston-Salem. Interment will follow the mass at the Holy Family Columbarium. There will be a live stream of the event at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOmboVHWrkc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved