John L. Wheeler Sr.
John L. Wheeler, Sr.

Atco - On Sept. 22, 2020, John, age 75, beloved husband of Ann (nee Haag). Survived by children Kimberlee, John Jr, Kenneth, Steve 5 grandchildren, siblings; Harry Wheeler & Mae Sampoli. John was a US Navy Vietnam veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday morning 10-11 am with funeral services starting at 11:00am at Stratford United Methodist Church, 122 Union Ave., Stratford, NJ 08084. Cremation will be private following services. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the funeral home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
