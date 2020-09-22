John L. Wheeler, Sr.
Atco - On Sept. 22, 2020, John, age 75, beloved husband of Ann (nee Haag). Survived by children Kimberlee, John Jr, Kenneth, Steve 5 grandchildren, siblings; Harry Wheeler & Mae Sampoli. John was a US Navy Vietnam veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday morning 10-11 am with funeral services starting at 11:00am at Stratford United Methodist Church, 122 Union Ave., Stratford, NJ 08084. Cremation will be private following services. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the funeral home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
