John L. Wilt
Runnemede - John L. Wilt, age 77, of Runnemede, passed away on May 9, 2019.
He was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving as a Sargent in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was self employed in appliance repair and air conditioning for many years.
He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing and coaching soccer. He was a member of the Gloucester County Soccer League for over 20 years and also NRA and VFW.
He is survived by his brother Frank Wilt.
His children Debbie Myers, Vicky Stockman (Gary), Alison Alliegro (Joseph) and John Wilt (Cathy).
Grandchildren: Melissa, Kristy, Samuel, Benjamin, Anthony, Ava, Dmitri, Elijah, Olivia. Great-Grandchildren: Gabrielle, Jonathan, Landon.
Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Pre-deceased by his parents Frank Wilt and Mary Wilt-McDonald (nee Goodway) and a brother Kenneth Wilt.
Services will be private.
Internment at Manahath Cemetery, Glassboro, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019