Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:15 AM - 12:15 PM
SS Peter and Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd
Washington Twp., NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
SS Peter and Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd
Washington Twp., NJ
Rio Grande - Formerly of Washington Twp. On February 8, 2019. Age 66. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Sullivan). Devoted father of Lynn M. Dochterman (Robert), John W. Lyons (Jennifer) and Christopher T. Lyons. Loving grandfather of Victor, Jada, Mya, Johnny and Jemma. Dear brother of the late Thomas Lyons. Also survived by his sister-in-law Gerarda.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday 10:15 am-12:15 pm at SS Peter and Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania "Leukemia", ATTN: Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 11, 2019
