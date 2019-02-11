|
John "Jack" Lyons
Rio Grande - Formerly of Washington Twp. On February 8, 2019. Age 66. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Sullivan). Devoted father of Lynn M. Dochterman (Robert), John W. Lyons (Jennifer) and Christopher T. Lyons. Loving grandfather of Victor, Jada, Mya, Johnny and Jemma. Dear brother of the late Thomas Lyons. Also survived by his sister-in-law Gerarda.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday 10:15 am-12:15 pm at SS Peter and Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania "Leukemia", ATTN: Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
