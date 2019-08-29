Services
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 743-7256
John M. Barron Obituary
John M. Barron

Sewell - John M. Barron on August 27, 2019, age 64, of Sewell, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia.

Husband of the late Wylene (nee Moss); stepfather of Brian Richardson; son of Dorothy (nee Arnold) and the late John; brother of Dorothy (Carl) Baldino, Paul (Denise), Mary (Ben) Yannarella, Kathleen (David) Justi, Diane, Daniel (Sara), Michael (Suzanne) and Mark (Caren); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, 9:45 AM, Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Wyndmoor, PA. Family appreciates flowers or memorial contributions to Lymphatic Education & Research Network, 261 Madison Avenue, 9th floor, NY, NY 10016. Services provided by Guckin Funeral Home Inc., 215-743-7256.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 29, 2019
