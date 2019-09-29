|
|
John M. Hamilton, Jr.
Vineland, NJ - John McNeil Hamilton, born January 19, 1934, and formerly of Blue Anchor, NJ quietly slipped into the comforting arms of our Lord on November 5, 2018.
Loving son of Mildred Hamilton Hartley and John McNeil Hamilton, Sr. He is predeceased by his wife Ruth Kerr; his mother, father, and sister Claire. He is survived by his sister Mary Lou (Hamilton) Glatz of Mercer Island, WA.; nephews Dough Glatz of Portland, OR and Robin Cordero of Waterford Works, NJ; nieces, Lynne Glatz Jablonski of Anchorage, AK, Lori Glatz Scott and Sharon Glatz Scott of Mercer Island, WA; grandson, Billy Buchanan of Peachtree, GA and several grand nieces and nephews.
He had been a resident at the VA Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ for the last 4 years. Known to family members as Jack or Uncle Jack, he had a keen sense of humor, constantly telling a joke or a story to the staff and other residents of the VA home. John proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He had been a longtime member of the Lions Club. John was the owner/operator of Hamilton Excavation and is known for the ability to do unusual and difficult jobs, like the original erection of the giant "Mr. Bill" statute by the restaurant of the same name on Rt. 73 in Blue Anchor.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00pm on Saturday, October 5th at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Visitiation 11:00am to 1:00pm. The family requests that you send no flowers. Donations to the VA Memorial Home in Vineland, 524 Northwest Boulevard, Vineland, NJ 08360 in his honor would be graciously appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019