Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Hamilton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Hamilton Jr. Obituary
John M. Hamilton, Jr.

Vineland, NJ - John McNeil Hamilton, born January 19, 1934, and formerly of Blue Anchor, NJ quietly slipped into the comforting arms of our Lord on November 5, 2018.

Loving son of Mildred Hamilton Hartley and John McNeil Hamilton, Sr. He is predeceased by his wife Ruth Kerr; his mother, father, and sister Claire. He is survived by his sister Mary Lou (Hamilton) Glatz of Mercer Island, WA.; nephews Dough Glatz of Portland, OR and Robin Cordero of Waterford Works, NJ; nieces, Lynne Glatz Jablonski of Anchorage, AK, Lori Glatz Scott and Sharon Glatz Scott of Mercer Island, WA; grandson, Billy Buchanan of Peachtree, GA and several grand nieces and nephews.

He had been a resident at the VA Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ for the last 4 years. Known to family members as Jack or Uncle Jack, he had a keen sense of humor, constantly telling a joke or a story to the staff and other residents of the VA home. John proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He had been a longtime member of the Lions Club. John was the owner/operator of Hamilton Excavation and is known for the ability to do unusual and difficult jobs, like the original erection of the giant "Mr. Bill" statute by the restaurant of the same name on Rt. 73 in Blue Anchor.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:00pm on Saturday, October 5th at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Visitiation 11:00am to 1:00pm. The family requests that you send no flowers. Donations to the VA Memorial Home in Vineland, 524 Northwest Boulevard, Vineland, NJ 08360 in his honor would be graciously appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now