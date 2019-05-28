|
John M. Korinthios
John M. age 80 of Pennsauken on May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Toula (nee Horiates). Devoted father of Michael (Christina) Korinthios of Cherry Hill and Angeliki (Denny) Kokolis of Cherry Hill. Loving grandfather of John, Antonio, John, Chris and Cyrena. Dear brother of Alexandros "Alekos", Fragkiskos "Franz" and Yiakoumina "Mina" all of Greece. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, sister in laws and brother in laws. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. & Saturday 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 675 Cooperlanding Rd. Cherry Hill, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 781352 Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
