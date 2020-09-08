John M. McCalley
Washington Twp. - On September 6, 2020. Age 73. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Crane). Loving father of Megan (Peter) Maher, Kate (Joe) Hartman, Michael (Katie) McCalley, and Kasey (Christopher) Pitts. Proud grandfather of Molly, Emma, Jake, Nicholas, Grace, Sophia, Miles, Jackson, and Brooklyn.
Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday, 9:00-10:30 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at SS. Peter and Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Road, Turnersville, NJ 08012.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to SS. Peter and Paul RC Church at the above address.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"