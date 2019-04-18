|
|
John M. Taddia
Atco - John M. Taddia, age 94 of Atco, NJ formerly of South Phila. John was a WWII Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient and retired Iron Worker Local #405. Beloved husband of Eleanor M. "Ellie" (nee Ortona) and devoted father of the late Tina M. Taddia and the late Nicholas A. Taddia, Sr. Loving grandpop of Catherine Taddia, Michael Taddia & Nicholas A. Taddia Jr. Dear brother of Rita (Frank) Di John & the late Helen Bailey & the late Agnes Stark. Also survived by loving nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend his viewing & funeral Mon. 9:30 am at Christ the Redeemer Church 318 Carl Hasselhan Drive Atco, NJ 08004.
Funeral Mass 10:30 am. Ent. St. Joseph Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to Christ the Redeemer Church.
Arrangements by Grasso Funeral Home/Buddy Dougherty, F.D.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019