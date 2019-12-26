Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
John Patrizi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter’s RC Church,
43 W. Maple Avenue,
Merchantville, NJ
View Map
John Marion Patrizi


1936 - 2019
John Marion Patrizi Obituary
John Marion Patrizi

Pennsauken - John Marion Patrizi, on December 25, 2019, age 83, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Montuori) for 58 years. Devoted father of John A. Patrizi (Kimberly), Julie Kulb (Paul) and the late Christine Patrizi. Loving Pop Pop of Alex and Jack Patrizi and Jonah, Christopher and Owen Kulb. Dear brother of Leonard Patrizi (Kathleen) and Anthony Patrizi. John graduated from Camden Catholic High School Class of 1954. He worked for 50 years at RCA, GE, Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, NJ as a skilled machinist. John was a 4th degree knight at K of C Council # 6735. John was a dedicated family man and loved to take long family vacations, especially to the Outer Banks. He enjoyed the beach, fine dining and the company of his family, especially his five grandsons. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Monday at St. Peter's RC Church, 43 W. Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John's memory to Samaritan Center at Voorhees, 265 Route 73 South, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
