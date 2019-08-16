Services
John McMordie Obituary
John McMordie

Hi-Nella - John passed away on August 15, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved husband of the late Edna (nee Shepley). Loving father of Jane Leeds and her husband Gerald, the late William McMordie and his wife Sherry, the late John McMordie and the late Stephen Hewitt. Devoted grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 11. Born in Philadelphia, the son of Irish immigrants, he has lived in Hi-Nella since 1952. He served in the Army during World War II and worked at Philadelphia Gas Works for over 40 years. He also served as Treasurer of the Hi-Nella Fire Co. for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 10-11am and to the Funeral Service at 11am on Friday, August 23 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd. Marlton, NJ. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to ARC of Camden County, 215 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 16, 2019
