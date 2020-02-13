Services
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
856-881-3040
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mervine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Mervine Iii


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Mervine Iii Obituary
John "Jack" Mervine, III

Clayton - John Hess "Jack" Mervine, III on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Age 70. Husband of 48 years to Jean Mervine (nee Lindsay). Brother of Gary Mervine (late Denise) of Pennsauken, NJ; Donna Cook (Rusty) of Columbus, MS; Patricia Mervine of Gap, PA; and the late William Mervine (Donna) and Robert Mervine (Mary). Son of the late John H. and Anna E. (nee Larsen) Mervine. John is also survived by "Merlyn" the cat and predeceased by Dachshunds "Hans" and "Mercedes".

Services are private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County & NJ, 181 Gilbert Drive, Morrisville, PA 19067 or to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Sign the guestbook and send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -