John "Jack" Mervine, III
Clayton - John Hess "Jack" Mervine, III on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Age 70. Husband of 48 years to Jean Mervine (nee Lindsay). Brother of Gary Mervine (late Denise) of Pennsauken, NJ; Donna Cook (Rusty) of Columbus, MS; Patricia Mervine of Gap, PA; and the late William Mervine (Donna) and Robert Mervine (Mary). Son of the late John H. and Anna E. (nee Larsen) Mervine. John is also survived by "Merlyn" the cat and predeceased by Dachshunds "Hans" and "Mercedes".
Services are private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County & NJ, 181 Gilbert Drive, Morrisville, PA 19067 or to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Sign the guestbook and send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020