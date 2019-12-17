Services
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
John (Jack) Middleton

John (Jack) Middleton Obituary
John (Jack) Middleton

Gloucester City - John (Jack) Middleton of Gloucester City, passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 80 at Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury, NJ. He was a peaceful man who died peacefully in the presence of his brothers.

John J. Middleton was often seen riding his bicycle through the streets of Gloucester. He worked as a janitor for the City of Camden for over thirty years.

John is the son of the late John ( Emma Vorndran), brother of Ronald (Barbara), Raymond (Ruth), and William Middleton. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his dear friends Barbara and Gloria as well as his many nieces and nephews.

Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to gather with the Middleton family and share your heartfelt memories on Thursday morning between 10 am and 11:30 am at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City where a funeral ceremony will begin at 11:30 am. Interment and graveside tribute will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Gloucester City. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com

Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
