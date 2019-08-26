|
John N. Teti
Waterford - John N. Teti age 72yrs of Waterford, NJ passed away on August 23, 2019. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Katherine (nee Meyerhoff), his children, John R. Teti (Jennifer) of Hammonton, NJ, Matt Teti (Danielle) of Haddon Hts., NJ, Nicole Fallon (Pat Lind) of Waterford and Lisa Baumann (Bob) of Audubon, NJ. John is also survived by his grandchildren, John David, Andrew, Gabby, Sam, Gemma, Eric, Evan, Kayla, Aidan, R.J., Keira and his brother, Nicholas Teti (Paige) and many nieces and nephews. John proudly served his country in the US Army in Vietnam. He received his Bachelors of Science degree from the University of West Virginia. He taught Biology, Chemistry and Physics at Camden Catholic High School and Camden Co, Vocational School. He also worked at the Claridge Casino for over 20yrs. John was also a 4th. Degree Knight of Columbus.
His viewing will be held on Thursday evening, August 29, 2019, 7:00pm to 9:00pm and again Friday morning 9:00am to 10:00am at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/St. Anthony's Church, 450 Pennington Ave., Waterford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00am Friday Morning. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com. Please, no flowers, please donate to ALS in John's name. Please use the link to access donation page. http://www.alsa.org/
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 26, 2019