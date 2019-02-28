Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Of Marlton, NJ. - Formerly of Philadelphia. Passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Lucille (nee Abbruzzese). Loving father of Christopher (Wanda) and Jason. Devoted grandfather of Christopher, Jr. and Erik. Dear brother of Estelle Raysik, Elaine Mastragostino and Stephanie Orsino. John worked for many years in the printing industry, and also worked at Home Depot in Mt. Laurel. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 11am-12noon Monday, and to the Memorial Service 12noon Monday, March 4, 2019 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Inurnment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019
